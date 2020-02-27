Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

