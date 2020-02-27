Revance Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

RVNC stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

