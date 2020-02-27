Reviewing Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $3.25 million 4.54 -$24.57 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -552.54% -268.76% -156.38% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Volatility and Risk

Biocept has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biocept and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biocept presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. DermTech has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than DermTech.

Summary

DermTech beats Biocept on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

