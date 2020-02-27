Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 54.2% in February

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the January 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

