Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,885 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 123,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.40. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

