Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,736 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 178.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 7,521,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

