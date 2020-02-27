Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,141 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,008. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.97. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

