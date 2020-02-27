Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 120.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $2,886,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 619,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

