Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Granite Construction worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,558. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

