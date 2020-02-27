Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of AeroVironment worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

