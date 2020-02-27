Rhumbline Advisers Buys 23,824 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Livent worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Livent by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Livent by 39.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 44,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

