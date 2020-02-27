Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,148 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.07. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

