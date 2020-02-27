Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Career Education worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Career Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Career Education by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Career Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Career Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Career Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Career Education Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECO. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

