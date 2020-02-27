Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Triumph Group worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TGI traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 8,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $997.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

