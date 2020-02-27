Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.41 Million Stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of LGI Homes worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 5,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,360. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.