Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.43 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Encore Wire worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

