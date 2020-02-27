Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Viad worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:VVI traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.68. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,130 shares of company stock worth $250,717. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.