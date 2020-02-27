Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of SM Energy worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SM Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $133,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE SM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

