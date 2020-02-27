Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,771 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 47.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $83.47. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,482. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

