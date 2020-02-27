Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,697. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

