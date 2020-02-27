Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Virtusa worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtusa by 402.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Virtusa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTU shares. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $943,005. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

