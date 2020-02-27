Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 131,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

