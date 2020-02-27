Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Oxford Industries worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 2,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

