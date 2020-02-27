Richard Chen Sells 101,000 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSNL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 325,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Personalis has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter worth $64,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

