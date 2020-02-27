Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

RIC stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching A$0.90 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.06. Ridley has a 12-month low of A$0.97 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of $280.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

