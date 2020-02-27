Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,327.95 ($56.93).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,779 ($49.71) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,315.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,231.98.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

