Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

Shares of RIO traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,280. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

