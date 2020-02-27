Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Mackie set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CVE:RIO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,756. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

