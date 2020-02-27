Rise Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Rise has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a market cap of $907,489.00 and $1,698.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,176,803 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

