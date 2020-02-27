Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 75,066 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after buying an additional 259,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

