Robert W. Baird Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $130.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $25.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $10,632,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

