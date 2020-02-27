Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Market Cap of $7.01 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $157.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

