Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 41,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,662. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

