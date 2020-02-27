Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,300 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.72) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,225 ($81.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,144.39.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

