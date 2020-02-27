Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

RBS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.93 ($3.42).

LON RBS opened at GBX 187.70 ($2.47) on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.84.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

