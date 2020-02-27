Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.50

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

