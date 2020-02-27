Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 30th total of 8,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.B opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.