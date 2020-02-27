RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

