Rubies (RBIES) Price Tops $0.0047

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market cap of $48,792.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007992 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001459 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

