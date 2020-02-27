Ruff 1-Day Volume Tops $2.82 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

