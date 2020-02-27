Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

