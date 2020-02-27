Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Stock

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,679.46. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,437 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $292,332.48.

Shares of BQH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 20,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BQH. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.