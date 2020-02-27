Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.90% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $81,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

