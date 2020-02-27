Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SABR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

SABR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,405,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after buying an additional 454,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after buying an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

