Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SABR. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 91,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,490. Sabre has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sabre by 2,000.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,383,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $546,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 6,499.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,406,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,459,000 after buying an additional 15,172,817 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,918,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,701,000 after buying an additional 8,872,029 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,673,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,902,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.