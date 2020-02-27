Safe 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,652.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00006091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $103,652.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006663 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

