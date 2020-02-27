SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00027229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00349107 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000905 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,116,398 coins and its circulating supply is 860,758 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.