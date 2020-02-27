SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $83.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $505,086.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01009018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041719 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00204322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00304724 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.