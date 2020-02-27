Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $88.51. 3,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,758. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.52. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

