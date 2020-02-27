SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAFRY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 106,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,324. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.